Assam to mark Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary with year-long celebrations

Guwahati, Apr 13 (PTI) The Assam government announced a year-long celebration from September 8 to mark the birth centenary of music maestro Bhupen Hazarika.

Events across India, biography release and commemorative coin, among others, have been planned, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference on Saturday after chairing a cabinet meeting here.

"To celebrate the life and times of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the cabinet has approved the commemoration of his 100th birth anniversary through a year-long celebration from September 8, 2025, to September 8, 2026," he said.

Sarma said a 50-member committee headed by him will be formed to plan the celebration.

The chief ministers of all other northeastern states will also be invited to be part of the committee, he said.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held in Guwahati or New Delhi, and invitations will be sent to the prime minister and the president, he added.

Commemorative events will also be held in Arunachal Pradesh, where Hazarika spent his early years, in Kolkata where he lived extensively during his creative years, and in Mumbai where he spent his final years.

Sarma said a biography on Hazarika's life has been commissioned and it will be gifted to 10 lakh people of the state, making it the highest printed edition of any book in the state.

"It will be translated into all Indian languages and sent to libraries across the country," he added.

A documentary on the musical genius and naming of a major infrastructure project or institution after him will also be undertaken, the chief minister said.

The state government will also pursue with the Centre the issuance of a commemorative coin in honour of Hazarika, Sarma added.

About other decisions taken at the cabinet meeting, he said 10 more co-districts have been approved to be operationalised by August 15 to ensure effective governance and better service delivery to citizens.

The cabinet also approved Rs 250 crore towards the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) to take forward the work of seven cancer care centres being currently constructed.

These centres are part of a network of 16 cancer care centres coming up in various parts of the state, with nine of these already completed, Sarma said.

The council of ministers also okayed the handing over of four milk processing units at Bokakhat, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Bajali to North East Dairy and Foods Ltd, a joint venture between the Centre and the state government. PTI SSG ACD SOM