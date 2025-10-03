Assam to set up judicial commission to probe Zubeen Garg's death: CM

Guwahati, Oct 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said a judicial commission will be formed to probe the death of the state's cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, he said in a Facebook live.

"We will form the commission tomorrow. Now, we request all the people who have any information or videos related to Zubeen Garg's death to come forward and depose in front of the commission," he added.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival.

The CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state. PTI TR TR SOM