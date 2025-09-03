Assam to support Centre's proposal of two GST slabs: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state will support the Centre's proposal to have only two slabs in the Goods and Services Tax – 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

The 56th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state ministers, on Wednesday started deliberations on 'next-gen GST' reforms, which will lower tax rates on items of mass consumption, remove duty inversion in sectors, like textiles, and ease compliance burden for MSMEs "We are supporting the move of the prime minister. Assam's position will be to lower the GST to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent," Sarma told reporters here.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is attending the meeting in the national capital, he said.

"We are going to support the initiative of the central government completely. Whatever the PM has said should be implemented," Sarma said.

The Council, over the next two days, will discuss reducing the number of slabs in GST to just two, and removing the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs. Also, a special 40 per cent tax has been proposed on a select few items, including tobacco and ultra-luxury goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on August 15, unveiled the plan for GST reforms. Shortly thereafter, the central government shared a blueprint of the planned reform with a Group of Ministers (GoM) from different states for initial vetting.