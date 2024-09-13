Assam to transfer trading scam cases to CBI: Himanta

Guwahati, Sept 13 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Friday decided to transfer 32 cases registered in connection with the online trading scam to the CBI for investigation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing the press after chairing a meeting of the cabinet, Sarma said the decision was taken after he discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The transfer of the cases to the CBI would take about a month due to certain procedures involved, he said.

Firms, promoted mostly by men and women in their 20s, allegedly raised hundreds of crores of rupees from people on the promise that they would get huge returns by investing in the stock markets. However, these firms started to fail to repay investors over the last few weeks.

So far, over 65 people have been arrested in connection with the scam, and 14 SITs set up to investigate the cases registered across districts under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, besides the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI DG SOM