Assam to transfer two ULFA(I) serial bombs planting cases to NIA: DGP

Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday said two cases of the 10 related to ULFA(I)'s planting of "IED-like" objects will be transferred to the NIA for investigation.

Assam Police has already formed multiple SITs in 10 districts where "bomb-like substances" were found after the banned ULFA (I) claimed to have planted explosives in 24 locations to trigger serial blasts across the state on Independence Day.

"We are moving along for transferring one of the cases of Guwahati and one Lakhimpur case to the NIA so that we can utilise the resources best and also work together with a federal agency to get to the bottom of this entire thing," Singh told reporters here.

He expressed optimism that both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Assam Police together will be in a position to investigate and bring all the perpetrators to book very soon.

The DGP also said that four persons have been arrested from Sivasagar district for their alleged involvement in the case.

"In all cases, substantial progress has been made. In Sivasagar, we have arrested four persons, including one person who was part of the group placing the suspected IEDs. We are hopeful that we should be cracking the cases fully very soon in a short time," he added.

Singh also said that all the districts where suspected IEDs were placed by ULFA(I), the police have formed the SITs, including Guwahati. The SITs are headed by Joint Commissioner in Guwahati or Additional SP (Crime) in the districts.

"I have always been saying that ULFA has been around for 40 years and I think these are the last phases. If the public starts voicing their opinion against these activities of ULFA(I), it should not last very long," he added.

Police unearthed "bomb-like substances" from at least 10 places, including four in Guwahati, after the banned ULFA (I) on Thursday claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations across Assam on Independence Day.

Besides, two "bomb-like" items each were recovered from Sivasagar and Lakhimpur, while one each was found in Nagaon and Nalbari.

Singh had on Friday announced a cash reward of up to Rs 5 lakh for credible information leading to the identification of those involved in manufacturing, transportation and planting of the "IED-like devices" in different parts of the state.

In an email purportedly from the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) to media houses, including PTI, the terror outfit asserted that the bombs did not explode due to "technical failure".

ULFA(I) said the blasts were scheduled to take place between 6 am and noon on Thursday but after failure in execution, it sought public cooperation for defusing the explosive devices.

The email, which was sent minutes after the Chief Minister completed his speech on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, prompted the security forces to send multiple teams to all the places mentioned by ULFA(I) to look for explosives along with bomb disposal squads assisted by other central security forces, including the Army.