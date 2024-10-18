Assam: Train services restored in derailment affected section of NF Railway

Guwahati, Oct 18 (PTI) Train services in the Northeast Frontier Railway's Lumding-Badarpur section, disrupted by the derailment of eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express in Assam's Dima Hasao district, was restored on Friday.

The first train to pass the site at Dibalong station was the SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Express at 9.48 am, according to an NF Railway spokesperson.

"Train services through the affected site have been restored since this morning and there will be no further train cancellations in the section," he said.

However, the status of trains cancelled or rescheduled for Friday due to the derailment will remain unchanged.

Senior railway officials, including members of the Railway Board, have arrived at the site and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the derailment.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or major injuries reported from the incident, which occurred at 3:55 pm on Thursday.

An accident relief medical train reached the site from Lumding, accompanied by senior officers to oversee the rescue and restoration efforts.

As a result of the derailment, NF Railway cancelled the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Special train and the Rangiya-Silchar-Rangiya Express on Thursday, along with both corresponding trains on Friday.

Additionally, the Agartala–Firozpur Cantt Express has been short-terminated at Badarpur, the Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express at Maibong, and the Dullabcherra–Guwahati Express at New Haflong.

Other cancellations include the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Special, Guwahati-Agartala Summer Special, Kamakhya–Anand Vihar Terminal Special, and Silchar-Guwahati-Silchar Express on Friday. The Anand Vihar Terminal–Kamakhya Special scheduled for October 20 has also been cancelled, according to an NF Railway bulletin. PTI DG DG MNB