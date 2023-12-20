Assam transport dept, Young Indians join hands to promote road safety among school kids

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Assam transport department's Lead Agency on Road Safety and Young Indians (Yi), Guwahati, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the 'Chota Cop' project aimed at enhancing road safety awareness among children in schools.

The MoU, signed on Tuesday, sets the groundwork for a collaborative effort to leverage the skills, knowledge and assets of both the organisations for mutual benefit, according to a release on Wednesday.

Transport department secretary Adil Khan said this collaboration signifies ''our commitment to fostering a culture of road safety from a young age and the 'Chota Cop' project aligns perfectly with our vision for responsible citizenship, where children play a pivotal role in shaping road safety norms." The collaboration between the Lead Agency on Road Safety and Young Indians, Guwahati Vertical, represents a significant stride in promoting road safety awareness and instilling responsible behaviours from an early age.

Chota Cop, initiated by Young Indians in 2018, is a unique learning and awareness programme designed to engage children in understanding and implementing basic road safety rules.

Transport department additional secretary Gaurav Upadhyay said the project is a testament to collective efforts towards creating a safer road environment.

''Empowering children as ambassadors of road safety will undoubtedly contribute to building a better tomorrow'', he added.

Chair Road Safety Vertical, Yi Guwahati chapter's Vinni Todi said it was a proud moment for the chapter to be associated with the state government and to join hands to promote road safety initiative among school students.

Young Indians is an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). PTI DG DG MNB