Assam, Tripura, parts of Meghalaya transit points for illegal migration: Pradyot Debbarma

Agartala, Apr 27 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Padyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Sunday claimed that Assam, Tripura and parts of Meghalaya have become transit points for illegal migration to North East and the rest of India.

The statement came a day after four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by law enforcement agencies at Agartala railway station.

"Illegal Bangladeshi are entering every day! For every 5 people apprehended 1,000 get away because of the terrain and porous border. Tripura is going through demographic change once again! Both Assam and Tripura and parts of Meghalaya have become transit points for illegal migration to North East and rest of India," he wrote on X.

Out of the 856 km international border with Bangladesh, over 90 per cent border has been fenced so far in Tripura. The remaining portion could not be fenced because of various reasons, including hostile geographical conditions.

Debbarma claimed, "The Indigenous tribes which are asking for land rights here are doing so because we know sooner than later we will be overrun by illegal migration." "Can we expect justice and attention from the rest of India? Our boys know the area and if given the support will defend our land and kick out illegal Bangladeshis from entering our country," he added. PTI PS RG