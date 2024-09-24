Assam: Turtles rescued while being trafficked, two held

Rangia (Assam), Sep 24 (PTI) Two Indian flapshell turtles were rescued in Assam's Kamrup district while being trafficked from Kaziranga National Park to outside the state, police said.

A joint team of the Assam Police and the Forest Department rescued the turtles on Monday night from a truck at Amingaon Industrial Park, and arrested two persons in this connection, an officer said.

"The truck was registered in Chhattisgarh and was carrying the two turtles from Kaziranga. Transporters were planning to take them to Chhattisgarh. We have arrested two transporters, who hail from that state," he said. PTI CORR TR BDC