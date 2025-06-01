Assam: Two arrested for cheating Puducherry man of Rs 54 lakh

Morigaon (Assam), Jun 1 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Sunday in Assam's Morigaon district for allegedly duping a person from Puducherry of Rs 54, police said.

According to a senior officer, a team of Puducherry Police arrested the duo in association with Assam Police from Laharighat area of the district.

"The two culprits cheated a person in Puducherry of Rs 54 lakh using fake PAN cards, Aadhaar cards and other documents. Puducherry Police conducted an intensive investigation and tracked the cybercriminals to Morigaon," he added.

Police are carrying out further investigation into the case, the officer said without sharing further details. PTI COR TR TR RG