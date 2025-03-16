Assam: Two arrested with drugs worth Rs 24 crore

Guwahati, Mar 16 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Sunday with yaba tablets worth around Rs 24 crore in Assam's Sribhumi district, located along the inter-state border with Mizoram, police said.

On the basis of a tip-off, a truck coming from Mizoram's Champhai district was intercepted at Puwamara bypass, Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said.

"On thorough search of the vehicle, police recovered 80,000 yaba tablets from a secret chamber in the truck," he told PTI.

Das said the arrested persons hail from the Cachar district in Barak valley of the state.

"We have initiated legal action to find out the forward and backward links in the drug cartel," he said.

Another senior officer said the total value of the seized drugs will be around Rs 24 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.

Yaba, which is Thai for 'crazy medicine', is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. PTI TR TR SOM SOM