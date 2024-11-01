Assam: Two Bangladeshis arrested near international border in Karimganj district, sent back

Guwahati, Nov 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested near the international border in Karimganj district and sent back to their country.

"In yet another successful operation of nabbing illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, two Bangladeshis were apprehended near the International border at Karimganj and pushed back across the border," Sarma said in a post on X.

Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj. Northeast has a total of three ICPs and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

Sarma said the foreign nationals have been identified as Kobir Sikhdhar and Md Selim.

Assam DGP G P Singh had earlier said the state police and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to illegally enter the country from Bangladesh.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state, he added. PTI TR TR MNB