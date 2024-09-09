Assam: Two Bangladeshis trying to enter illegally 'pushed back'

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) Two Bangladesh nationals were "pushed back" to their country by Assam Police while trying to enter India illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Sarma in a post on X said that Assam Police intercepted two infiltrators along India-Bangladesh international border in the Karimganj district.

He, however, did not share when these two foreign nationals were apprehended along the border.

"They were pushed back across the border. Good job Team! We have to be vigilant towards this grave threat," Sarma said.

He added that the two Bangladeshis were identified as Shahadat Hussain and Priyanka Gain. PTI TR SBN TR SBN