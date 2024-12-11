Assam: Two Bangladeshis trying to enter India sent back

Guwahati, Dec 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said two Bangladeshi infiltrators were arrested near the international border and sent back to their country.

Advertisment

He, however, did not share from which location or sector the foreign nationals attempted to enter India.

"In yet another successful operation of nabbing illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, two Bangladeshis were apprehended near the International border and pushed back across the border by @assampolice," Sarma posted on X. The foreign nationals were identified as Simu Begum and Md Ujjal, Sarma said.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

Advertisment

The Northeast states have three Integrated Check Posts along India-Bangladesh border — Sutarkandi in Assam, Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura — and one at Darranga (Assam) along the India-Bhutan border.

Assam DGP G P Singh had earlier said all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state. PTI TR TR MNB