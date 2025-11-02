Assam: Two held with pistol, fake currencies

Hailakandi (Assam), Nov 2 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with a pistol and fake currencies from Sribhumi district of Assam, police said on Sunday.

According to a police officer, the operation was carried out at the Ratabari area after getting a tip-off on Saturday night.

"We nabbed two persons from the Jalalabad market. Police seized one pistol, one live round and fake currencies with a face value of Rs 48,000 from their possession," he added.

The duo had carried the items hiding in the seat of a two-wheeler, the officer said. PTI TR TR RG