Assam: Two injured in firing by forest guards

Nalbari/Nagaon (Assam), Oct 29 (PTI) At least two persons, including a Class 6 student, were injured in 'firing' by forest guards in Assam on Tuesday, officials said.

The first incident took place at Balitara in Nalbari where a Class 6 student suffered a bullet injury.

A woman was injured in Lumding Reserve Forest in Hojai district when forest guards shot at her, senior officials said.

In Nalbari, forest guards from Barpeta Forest Office fired at wild elephants but missed their target, hitting the boy instead.

"Around 12 elephants were causing a disturbance in Balitara area and damaging paddy crops. The forest team was working to clear the area when the incident occurred. Villagers did not allow the forest personnel to leave and police later intervened to rescue them," an official said.

The boy, who sustained a bullet wound on his leg, has been admitted at Nalbari Medical College and Hospital and is stated to be out of danger, the official said.

In a separate incident at Nakhuti in Lanka (Hojai), eight women entered the Lumding Reserve Forest to gather firewood when the incident took place.

"Four patrolling forest guards fired at them, resulting in one woman sustaining three bullet wounds in her head and back. She is currently being treated at Hojai Civil Hospital," an official said.

Police went to the spot and started an investigation, he added. PTI TR COR TR MNB