Assam: Two nominations filed for second phase

Guwahati, Apr 1 (PTI) Two candidates, one each in Silchar (SC) and Nagaon, filed their nominations for the second phase of polls to five parliamentary constituencies in Assam on April 26, an election official said.

Advertisment

Radhey Shyam Biswas, a former Lok Sabha MP from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), filed his nomination in Silchar, while Saiful Islam Chowdhury of Asom Jana Morcha filed in Nagaon.

Biswas, previously elected as an AIUDF candidate from Karimganj constituency in 2014, later joined AITC after losing to BJP's Kripanath Mallah in 2019.

As of now, five nominations have been filed for the second phase, including two in Karimganj and one in Diphu.

Advertisment

The second phase will witness elections in Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Silchar (SC), and Karimganj constituencies.

Notable candidates in this phase include Congress sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon, BJP MP Dilip Saikia in Darrang-Udalguri, and Assam Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya in Silchar, among others.

The last date for filing nominations is April 4, with scrutiny on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations being April 8.

Advertisment

Polling for the 14 Sabha constituencies in Assam will be conducted in the first three phases of the seven-phase general elections on April 19, 26, and May 7, with five constituencies each in the first and second phases and four in the third phase.

In the first phase, 35 candidates are in the fray from Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur constituencies.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF one, and an independent one from the state. PTI DG DG MNB