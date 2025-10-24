Assam: Two sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment in drug trafficking case

Diphu (Assam), Oct 24 (PTI) A local court in Assam’s Dima Hasao district has sentenced two persons to seven years rigorous imprisonment in a drug trafficking case.

The court of district and sessions judge Md. Yusuf Azad handed down the judgment in a 2023 case, additional public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Jadav said on Friday.

"The two accused, both hailing from Nagaon district, were held guilty by the honourable court in its judgment delivered on Wednesday," Jadav said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on each of them, failing which they will have to undergo an additional three months in jail.

Jadav said the case was registered in Khatkhati police station in 2023 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A third accused in the case was acquitted by the court, the additional public prosecutor added.