Assam: Two teens go missing while bathing in Brahmaputra

Barpeta (Assam), Apr 26 (PTI) A search operation is underway to locate two teenagers who went missing while bathing in the Brahmaputra in Assam's Barpeta district, a senior official said.

According to Barpeta SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma, the two were bathing in the river near Bahari police station area when they went missing.

"The SDRF is carrying out an operation to trace them. Once we get further details, only then will we be able to share more information," the official said.

The duo has been identified as Amrit Choudhury and Kartik Talukdar, both around 15 years old.

"Amrit studies in Kerala and he was here for vacation. Kartik is a local boy from Barpeta," Sarma added.