Assam: Two varsities tie up for research, capacity building

Tezpur (Assam), Jul 30 (PTI) Assam-based Tezpur University (TU) and Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) on Tuesday joined hands to collaborate on research, academic exchanges and capacity-building exercises.

TU, a leading central university, in a statement said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state-run medical varsity in this regard.

The two institutions of higher education will focus on collaborative research, academic exchanges and capacity-building initiatives, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, TU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shambhu Nath Singh said, "This MoU represents a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing healthcare education and research." By joining hands with SSUHS, TU aims to leverage its combined expertise to address critical health issues and improve the quality of education in this field, he added.

SSUHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dhruba Jyoti Borah said, "We are excited about this partnership with Tezpur University, which opens new avenues for research and academic excellence." "Both institutions should aim at contributing to cutting-edge research that addresses current challenges, pushes the boundaries of understanding and generates new insights," he said.

The MoU will be effective for an initial period of three years, with the possibility of renewal based on the progress and outcomes of the collaborative initiatives. PTI TR TR ACD