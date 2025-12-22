Assam: Two women declared foreigners asked to leave country

Guwahati, Dec 22 (PTI) Assam's Biswanath district administration has directed two women, declared as Bangladeshis by the Foreigners’ Tribunal, to leave the country within 24 hours of receiving the orders, officials said on Monday.

The Tribunal had declared Asmull Khatun of Missamari village and Afuja Begum of Bakrapatta village as 'foreigners' from Bangladesh at different point of time following which Biswanath District Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia issued an order under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act 1950, directing them to leave the country.

The order stated that the declared foreigners should ''remove themselves from the territory of Assam, India within 24 hours of receiving the order via the Dhubri/Sribhumi/South Salmara-Mankachar route''.

In the event of any default in complying with this order, the ''government would be compelled to take appropriate action to remove you from the territory of the state of Assam, India'', the order, which was served on Monday, stated.

The Nagaon district administration had served similar orders to 15 people identified as foreigners and directed them to leave the country on December 18.