Assam: Two workers of bakery killed by fellow staff

Nagaon, Nov 17 (PTI) Two workers of a bakery were killed by a fellow staff in Nagaon district of Assam, police said on Sunday.

According to Nagaon Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jayanta Barua, the incident took place during the early hours of Sunday inside the bakery at Mullapatty area of Nagaon town.

"We have arrested a suspect, who also worked in the same bakery. We do not know the reason behind this twin murder. It will come out in a detailed investigation," he told reporters here.

As per preliminary evidence analysis, it looked like the deceased were hit repeatedly on their head by some hard object, Barua said.

The deceased duo have been identified as Uttam Das and Abhijit Saha. PTI TR TR RG