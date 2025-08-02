Assam: Two youths, accused of theft, thrashed by 3 brothers

Golaghat (Assam), Aug 2 (PTI) Two youths, alleged to be involved in a theft, were brutally assaulted by three brothers in Golaghat district of Assam, police said on Saturday.

Of the three accused brothers, one is a local BJP leader, and another is associated with All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

"The incident took place at the Gelabil area in Sarupathar yesterday. Two young men were brutally beaten and subjected to inhumane torture after salt and chilli water were put on them," a police officer said.

The victims were subjected to torture for allegedly being involved in a theft, he added.

A purported video of the assault has gone viral on social media, attracting sharp reactions against the three accused.

"The three brothers have been absconding since the incident, and we are looking for them," the officer said.

The two young men were admitted to a hospital, he said.

The suspects were identified as Raju Shreshtha, Shasanka Shreshtha and Ranjit Shreshtha, he added.

Raju was the general secretary of the BJP's Borpathar mandal, while Shasanka was the president of AASU's Sarupathar regional committee.

As soon as the video of the attack went viral, the BJP and AASU relieved the duo of their organisational responsibilities.