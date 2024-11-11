Assam: Two youths arrested for making 'objectionable' painting during protest over tree felling

Guwahati, Nov 11 (PTI) Two youths, who were detained by the police for allegedly making an "objectionable" painting as part of the protests to stop the felling of trees for the construction of a railway overbridge in Guwahati's Bharalumukh area, were arrested on Monday.

Another youth, Kamal Kumar, who was also detained along with them was released from Bharalumukh police station, their lawyer said.

"Marshal Baruah and Angkuman Bordoloi were arrested under various sections of BNS, pertaining to unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation, among others, which are all bailable. However, Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has also been imposed, and it is non-bailable," the lawyer said.

"When they were produced before the court today, our appeal for bail was denied. Both have been sent to judicial custody," he said.

The lawyer had earlier claimed that the three youths were detained in the early hours of Sunday in connection with the painting they had made in the Bharalamukh area.

It was part of a protest against the decision to cut about 80 trees for the construction of the overbridge.

Locals had formed a human chain on Saturday against the decision and a night-long sit-in was also staged.

"There was a word in the painting initially which might have been objectionable, but it was replaced immediately," the lawyer maintained.

The final painting had the slogan 'Please Himanta Save Nature', which was later removed from the spot.

Baruah is an environmental activist and artist, while Bordoloi is the publicity secretary of Jatiya Yuba Bahini, the youth wing of Raijor Dal.

Police have been tight-lipped about the entire episode.

The city has witnessed two people-led movements since last month against the felling of trees for the construction of bridges.

Similar protests had taken place in Dighalipukhuri in October after it was reported that about 25 trees would be felled for constructing an arm of the four-lane 5.05-km-long flyover, the longest in the city.

The issue had reached the Gauhati High Court which issued notices to the state government last week.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited the Dighalipukhuri, and claimed that a section of people created "unnecessary controversy" to target the developmental works of his government. PTI SSG SSG SOM