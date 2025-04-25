Assam University student arrested for 'inflammatory' FB post on Pahalgam attack

Silchar (Assam), Apr 25 (PTI) An Assam University student has been arrested by Silchar police based on a complaint alleging the use of inflammatory and communally inciting content on social media regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, a police officer said on Friday.

The officer said the student was apprehended on Thursday.

"He is currently in police custody and will be produced before a court in due course. We are investigating the matter," the officer said.

The student was arrested after the Assam University unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) filed a complaint.

ABVP sources said the accused, a student pursuing a computer science course in the varsity, had made a post on Facebook on Wednesday, allegedly using abusive and derogatory language against certain individuals, including ABVP members, for their stand against the Pahalgam terror attack.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The post by the accused is no longer available on the social media platform.

In a later post, the student has tendered his apology and claimed he did not intend to offend anyone.

Opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was also arrested on Thursday on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said during a press meet on the same day.

Sarma said no attempt to directly or indirectly support Pakistan through any means, including on social media, will be tolerated and the police have strict directions to act against such persons immediately. PTI SSG SBN SSG SBN