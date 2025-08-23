Assam: UPPL leader Boddhadeb Mushahary resigns from party

Kokrajhar (Assam), Aug 23 (PTI) Senior United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Boddhadeb Mushahary on Saturday resigned from the party citing "personal problems", ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls due next month.

Mushahary, a secretary of the party's central body, submitted his resignation to UPPL president Pramod Boro.

In his letter, Mushahary, a prominent face of both the party and politics in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), cited personal problems as the reason behind stepping down from active organisational roles.

He had contested the BTC elections twice from the Debargaon constituency, posing a strong challenge to Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Hagrama Mohilary.

On both occasions, he lost to the former BTC chief by a narrow margin, earning him recognition as a formidable force in grassroots politics.

He had also served as the founder secretary of the UPPL's Kokrajhar district committee.

UPPL leaders were yet to comment on his resignation.

Elections to the 40-member BTC are due in September, and the BJP has decided to contest the polls independently.

The UPPL, BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) are alliance partners in administering the current council.