Assam varsity suspends students for making ‘offensive’ remarks against Zubeen

Jorhat (Assam), Sep 22 (PTI) A private university in Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday said it has suspended a student for allegedly making offensive remarks against popular singer Zubeen Garg who died in Singapore on September 19.

Kaziranga University, in a statement, said the suspension covers all academic and hostel privileges and will remain in effect until further notice, pending investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

The student, hailing from Nagaland, was returning from Jorhat town to the varsity campus on Saturday when a spontaneous bandh-like situation had prevailed in the state following the death of Garg.

Unable to find transportation back to the hostel, he expressed his frustration before other students and reportedly made some offensive remarks against the singer, which went viral on social media.

The situation had escalated when a group of individuals, including outsiders, entered the university premises and attempted to create a ruckus at the boys’ hostel.

Police were called in to ensure no law and order situation arose.

The university, in the statement, said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any activity or remark that hurts the sentiments of communities or individuals.

“The administration strongly urged students to avoid making inappropriate comments on social media or engaging in disruptive actions that could disturb the peace and dignity of the academic environment,” it added.

Garg (52) had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. His last rites will be performed on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday with full state honours. PTI COR SSG NN