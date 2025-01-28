Assam very vigilant against infiltration attempts from Bangladesh: Himanta

Kokrajhar (Assam), Jan 28 (PTI) Assam is extremely vigilant when it comes to attempts of infiltration from Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Tuesday.

He also said the situation in Bangladesh is not good now and it is heard that ISI along with a section of Bangladeshi militants is trying to re-group.

"Assam is very very vigilant when it comes to attempt of infiltration from Bangladesh," he said while interacting with a group of visiting journalists on the sidelines of an event held here to mark five years of the Bodo Peace Accord of 2020.

Sarma, however, made it clear that in Assam nobody wants to disturb peace.

He said there was no local support for insurgency in Assam.

On a question on ULFA chief Paresh Baruah, Sarma said the rebel leader "also wants peace and does not want to derail peace and stability in the state".

On asked if Assam was proposing to invite industrialists for investment in the Bodoland Territorial Region, the chief minister said tribal people are "very sensitive" about land and hence they have to be talked with, taken into confidence before land is allotted for industries and businesses.

"Development will be done all along but we have to be sensitive when negotiating with tribals," he said. PTI NES ACB ZMN