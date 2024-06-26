Assam: Village panchayat secretary shot dead

Guwahati, Jun 26 (PTI) A village panchayat secretary was shot dead in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Wednesday, police said.

According to a police officer, two motorcycle-borne assailants fired at the village panchayat secretary from point-blank range in front of a tea stall at Kashidoba market in the afternoon.

"The victim had tea and was about to leave the shop. At that moment, the two attackers who were waiting there fired at him, killing him on the spot," the officer told PTI.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he added.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrakanta Das (55) and he was the secretary of Chipansila 'gaon' (village) panchayat, police said.

Bongaigaon's District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police have visited the site and taken stock of the situation.

"Investigation is underway to arrest the killers," the police officer said.