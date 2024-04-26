Assam: Voters boycott polling in two places over development issues

Silchar (Assam), Apr 26 (PTI) Voters of two polling stations in Assam's Silchar constituency, where elections were held on Friday, boycotted polling over development issues.

Advertisment

The electorate of 110 Durganar Bagan lower primary school and Chittaranjan lane did not participate in the polling process.

Voters in Durganagar Bagan LP school, which falls under Udharbond assembly segment, refrained from voting demanding construction of a local road.

"We had been making repeated requests for construction of the road here. The MP, MLA and all elected leaders assure us that it will be made after elections. Many elections have gone by. Now we will vote only after the road is built," a local resident said.

Advertisment

Residents of Chittaranjan lane in Silchar town abstained from polling as their longstanding demand for resolution of water logging problem in the area was unresolved.

The locals put up a poster on the road announcing their decision to not vote, alleging that repeated pleas before the administration for the last 10 years have fallen on deaf ears.

When contacted, election officials refused to comment on the matter.

Silchar Lok Sabha seat registered an overall voter turnout of over 65 per cent, with the figure likely to be revised following the compilation of complete data.

The overall polling percentage in the total five constituencies where elections were held in the second phase in the state was 70.68 per cent, as per ECI data. PTI SSG COR SSG RG