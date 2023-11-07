Assam: Water fest as tribute to Battle of Saraighat from Nov 17

Guwahati, Nov 7 (PTI) A water sports festival paying tribute to the Battle of Saraighat, in which the Ahom forces had handed a decisive defeat to the Mughals, will be hosted at the picturesque Deepor Beel on the outskirts of Guwahati from November 17.

National level clubs will compete in sailing and rowing events at Deepor Beel Lake during the four-day 'Rising Sun Water Fest - Revisiting Saraighat', an official statement said.

Unveiling the trophies for the event on Tuesday, Assam Sports Minister Nandita Garolosa said it will be a good forum for the state to showcase its history as well as tourism potential.

"We are looking forward to the programme. We are glad that after the first water festival in Meghalaya, it is being held here this time," she said.

Garlosa said that among the focus of the event will be water conservation, throwing the limelight on Deepor Beel and presenting the potential of water sports and tourism in the area.

The sole Ramsar wetland site in Assam, Deepor Beel is a perennial freshwater lake located 10 km southwest of Guwahati city and is famed for its varied biodiversity. It is also used by elephants as a major corridor.

The Assam government and the Army's Eastern Command have partnered for the event, which will also feature a demonstration by Special Forces and Indian Air Force, the statement said.

The first edition of the Rising Sun Water Fest was held in Umiam Lake in Meghalaya last year.

The second edition will be a tribute to the heroic Saraighat Battle, a pivotal historic moment in 1671 when the valiant Ahom forces led by General Lachit Borphukan triumphed over the Mughals on the Brahmaputra.

"This event is not just about sports, it is about celebrating the spirit of competition, inclusivity and the pursuit of excellence while motivating our youth to embrace water sports," the statement added. PTI SSG SSG ACD