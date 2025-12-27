Assam will always reman land of 'Sankar-Azan': Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Dec 27 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said that Assam will always remain the land of 'Sankar-Azan' and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma can say anything, but this will not change.

Gogoi, the state Congress president, was responding to Sarma's speech at the BJP executive meeting here that a false narrative was being spread that Assam is the land of 'Sankar-Azan' (Vaishnav saint Sankardeva and Sufi saint Azan Fakir), but this is ''wrong as it is the land of 'Sankar-Madhav (referring to Sankardeva's illustrious disciple Madhavdeva) and it is not acceptable to us''.

''Assam will always be the land of Sankar-Azan, the land of Madhabdev, Bir Chiralai, and Sukapha, the land of Jyotiprasad Aggarwala, Laxminath Bezbaruah and Bhupen Hazarika. This is the land of Swahid Kushal Konwar and Swahid Kamala Miri. This land is our land, our Axom, our Bor Axom'', Gogoi said in a post on X.

The state Congress president said that nothing that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says can change that.

''The words of this chief minister have little weight. He only understands syndicate, toll, coal, and buying tea gardens'', Gogoi said.

''Today the people of Assam will remain united and promote the interests of our bhumiputra, khilonjiya and Axombaaxi brothers and sisters'', the Jorhat MP said.

The CM had asserted earlier in the day that Assam ''was, is and will always remain the land of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev & Mahapurush Madhabdev''.

''We will never allow misleading narratives, false equivalences or comparisons of our Mahapurush with Ajan Fakir to weaken our cultural identity and civilisational ethos'', Sarma said. PTI DG DG RG