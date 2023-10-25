Assam witnessed nearly 1,400 cases of murder, rape, dacoity in Jan-Aug: CM

Guwahati, Oct 25 (PTI) Nearly 1,400 cases of murder, rape and dacoity were registered across Assam during the first eight months of 2023, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Sarma shared the data related to the three crimes for the last five years on X, formerly Twitter, and claimed that the state has been witnessing a "decreasing trend" of such cases.

"Our commitment to make Assam a crime-free state is moving positively in the right direction," he said on the microblogging site.

During the January-August period of the current year, Assam registered 686 cases of murder, 656 of rape and 55 of dacoity, said Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

"Major crimes have seen a dip due to proactive measures of the government," he said.

The chief minister asserted that police patrolling, increased efficiency in crime management, use of forensics, people-police coordination and firm support from the state government have led to a decrease in the crime data.

He said that 2,282 cases of murder, rape and dacoity were registered in 2022.

The state witnessed 3,302 incidents of the three crimes in 2021, 3,065 in 2020 and 3,385 in 2019, Sarma said.

Reacting to the chief minister's post on the microblogging site, Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said: "Sir, @assampolice shall make all efforts to fulfil your commitment to the people of Assam. Warm regards." PTI TR BDC