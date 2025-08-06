Assam: Woman dies of burn injuries, husband held

Tezpur, Aug 6 (PTI) A woman succumbed to burn injuries in Sonitpur district of Assam, following which her husband was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Sonitpur SP Barun Purakayastha said the incident took place at Bam Parbatia in Tezpur on Tuesday night, after a quarrel between the woman and her husband.

"According to neighbours, she poured kerosene and set herself afire. However, the woman’s family claimed that the husband set her ablaze," he said.

She was taken to a private hospital in a critical condition, and succumbed to her injuries in the morning, Purakayastha said.

"We had detained her husband last night and arrested him after her demise. We are investigating the case," the SP added.

The deceased has been identified as Meghali Saikia. Her mother claimed that she was killed over property issues. PTI CORR TR RBT