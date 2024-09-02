Assam: Woman jumps into Brahmaputra with two children

Dibrugarh (Assam), Sep 2 (PTI) A woman allegedly jumped into the Brahmaputra along with her two children in Dibrugarh district of Assam, police said on Monday.

According to officials, she jumped from the Bogibeel bridge on Sunday evening.

"A bag containing clothes, one mobile phone and three pairs of sandals were recovered from the bridge," a police officer said.

The police, SDRF and NDRF personnel have launched a search operation to locate them, he said.

The woman has been identified as Punam Nagnath Udgiri (29), while the two children are Arav (7) and Arnav (6), police said.

"Her husband, who hails from Maharashtra, is working with the army and currently posted at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh. He has been contacted and is on his way from Likabali," the officer added.