Assam working to achieve 10L litre of milk production per day: CM

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said Assam is working to achieve 10 lakh litre of milk production per day.

Remembering legendary dairy engineer Verghese Kurien on his death anniversary, Sarma said his vision was an inspiration for Assam to increase its milk production.

"Tributes to Verghese Kurien ji, the father of the white revolution, on his punyatithi," Sarma said in a post on X.

"His vision is an inspiration for this ambitious mission," he added. PTI SSG SOM