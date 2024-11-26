Assam working to scale up milk production: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the state is working to increase its milk production, as he paid tribute to Verghese Kurien on his birth anniversary.

Advertisment

"As we celebrate #NationalMilkDay today, we recollect the stellar contributions of Dr Verghese Kurien in developing the country's dairy sector," Sarma posted on X.

He added that the state has taken concerted efforts to empower the dairy farmers "as we scale up to produce 10 lakh litres of milk per day in the state". PTI SSG RG