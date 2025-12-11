Assam working with Arunachal govt to locate those missing in truck accident: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed his condolences over the deaths in the truck accident in Arunachal Pradesh, and said both states were working closely to locate the people who have been missing.

At least 18 people from Assam's Tinsukia district have been killed, and three others are missing as the truck fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sarma said that he is deeply pained by the passing away of the people from Assam in the accident.

"Our district administration is in touch with relevant authorities in Arunachal Pradesh and all necessary assistance is being provided," he said in a post on X.

Sarma said relief and rescue teams are prioritising locating missing people.

"We are also ensuring that medical help is provided to those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families in this tough time," he said in the post, tagging Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

The Chief Minister's Office in a separate post said the Tinsukia district administration is coordinating closely with Arunachal Pradesh authorities, as teams work through harsh terrain for rescue and relief efforts.

"Essential arrangements are underway to provide relief and medical support to those affected," it said.

The incident took place on Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district in the eastern part of the hill state on December 8. The truck on which 22 labourers were travelling fell into a deep gorge.

The news of the accident became public only after the lone survivor reached a nearby Army camp on Wednesday night and informed the authorities.