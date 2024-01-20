Assam would have been part of Bangladesh if invasions were not thwarted: Amit Shah

Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Assam would have been a part of Bangladesh and not of India if Ahom Commander Lachit Barphukan and other rulers had not thwarted the aggression of the Mughals and other invaders.

The main reason why Assam could remain a part of India is that the army of several invaders-from Khilji to Aurangzeb- were defeated and sent back, Shah said here while launching the book 'Assam's Braveheart-Lachit Barphukan'.

The book is written by eminent author Arup Kumar Dutta in English and has been translated into 23 scheduled languages.

"There are many such tales of valour and victory in the country which have not properly evaluated by historians but now they are being given their due recognition so that the next generation gets inspired," he said.

The minister also said, ''Earlier, history was written and taught to us from the British point of view and there were only passing references of heroes who struggled hard for the 'swabhiman' (self-respect) and 'samman' (honour) of the country," he said.

The effort of the Assam government in getting the book translated into 23 scheduled languages is indeed laudable and it will serve as a reference book for students and researchers who will know more about him and the history of this part of the country, Shah said.

Referring to the title of the book, the minister said that he has no complaints against its content but has reservations about the title, as ''Lachit is not a braveheart of Assam alone but of the entire country''.

He was a commander who led his soldiers from the front, mastered the art of guerilla and river warfare, having perhaps fought the biggest war on the river, and even his arch-rival Ram Singh of the Mughal army had praised him saying that he was yet to fight against a soldier of Lachit's stature, Shah said.

''Besides, he (Lachit) was known to take people from all communities as his soldiers and the killing of his maternal uncle for laziness along with his famed quote that his uncle was not above the country has gone down in history as exemplary show of courage and bravery," Shah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim to launch the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' was manifold and the primary goal was to raise consciousness as well as awareness about the freedom struggle and also to bring to the fore the struggles of many in different parts of the country who played a pivotal role in ensuring the country's independence.

''There are many bravehearts and heroes in different parts of the country whose valour is not known outside their states but we are determined to take the stories of their lives to each state so that it inspires the future generation and in the next 25 years, people can help make India a leading country of the world," Shah said.

He urged the youth to raise the collective confidence of the nation so that it can become ''purna vikshit" (fully developed) and "atma nirbhar" (self-reliant).

The union minister further alleged that the Congress had created a "divide among the people of the region" but the prime minister with his policy of development and peace in the North East has ensured that the people gain confidence to take the nation towards the goal of becoming the most developed country in the world.

He also appealed to the people that they should rise above the differences of languages and religion for the good of Assam and the North East.

''Language should not be considered as a point of dispute but of strength. We must respect different languages, literature and grammar and make it the strength of the nation'', he said.

The publication of the book written in English and translated into 23 languages portrays the strength of the nation and its commitment to honour valour, Shah added. PTI DG BDC