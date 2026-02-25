Assam: ‘Yaba’ tablets worth Rs 5 crore seized, 4 held

Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Banned ‘Yaba’ tablets worth around Rs 5 crore were seized by the police and four persons arrested from Hailakandi disrict of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

‘Yaba’ tablets, known as ‘crazy medicine’, is a highly addictive drug, containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine.

"The @HailakandiPolice strikes twice in two nights. 1.21 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 cr seized. 3,500 cough syrup bottles seized," Sarma said in a post on X.

During the operation, police also arrested four drugs peddlers, he added. PTI TR TR RBT