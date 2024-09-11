Assamese actor Sumi Bora to surrender amid multi-crore stock market scam probe

Guwahati, Sept 11 (PTI) Assamese actor, choreographer and social media influencer Sumi Bora, against whom the police had issued a 'Look Out' circular in connection with a multi-crore stock market trading scam, said she will surrender on Wednesday.

Speaking from an undisclosed location, Bora said defamatory news about her, her family, and close associates had prompted her decision to surrender and "fully cooperate with police." She clarified that she was not absconding but had been in hiding due to the mental harassment caused by the circulating media reports.

Bora expressed frustration with the media, claiming that the coverage had conducted a "trial" and "hanged" her before any legal process had begun.

She assured that she would cooperate fully and expressed confidence that the courts would provide justice based on evidence rather than media reports.

''A lot of defamatory news has been going around against me in a section of the media and not even 10 per cent of that is correct. The media has conducted my trial and hanged me even before the courts could begin legal process'', she said.

She claimed that she was not mentally prepared to make any statement earlier but gathered courage to announce that she will surrender.

''I am sure that the courts will provide me with justice based on evidence and not on the basis of media reports'', Bora added.

She, however, did not mention where she will surrender.

Assam Police had issued a 'Look Out' circular for Sumi, her husband Tarkik Bora, brother Rajib Bora and his wife Jinki Mili, and two others as they failed to appear before police who wanted to question them in connection with the scam in which people were allegedly duped of hundreds of crores of rupees.

Last week, 22-year-old Bishal Phukan, who owned the company that duped investors, was arrested along with his manager in Dibrugarh.

During investigation, it was found that Phukan had allegedly spent lavishly on Bora including her high-profile wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The probe was taken over by the CID and a Special Investigation Team was set up to look into the allegations, the SP said. PTI DG DG MNB