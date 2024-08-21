Assamese girl missing from home in Kerala found in train in Visakhapatnam

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 (PTI) A teenaged girl, who went missing from Kerala a day ago, was reportedly traced from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night after several hours long search by police and others.

Visuals aired by news channels showed the girl, who was reportedly traced from a train bound to West Bengal by the workers of Malayalee Association in Visakhapatnam, safe and sound.

Seeing the visuals of the girl, the girl's parents told news channels they were happy that their daughter had been traced.

Her parents also thanked the police and the media for helping to find their daughter.

They also said that they were happy to see their daughter was safe and having food.

"We were worried whether she had eaten anything since yesterday. Now we are happy," they said.

They also said that they spoke to her over the phone and she said that she had food and wanted to come back.

"She also said that she left as I had hit her," the mother told channels.

Her elder brother told TV channels that he was happy his sister had been traced.

Kerala Police on Wednesday intensified the search operations to find the girl, the daughter of a migrant worker couple living near Thiruvananthapuram, who had gone missing from her rented home.

The missing girl was identified as Thasmid Thamasum, the eldest daughter of a daily wage earner from Assam who lives in nearby Kazhakkoottam, police said.

The 13-year-old girl was reportedly last seen at around 10.30 am in the house on Tuesday.

After an initial round of searches, her parents lodged a complaint with the local police, who subsequently launched a massive search operation by evening.

The police examined the CCTV visuals from various parts of the city, including those from the railway and bus stations.

Giving hope to the family, a woman passenger informed the police in the evening that a girl, resembling Thamasum, was found in a Kanyakumari-bound train.

The passenger also shared with the police a photo of the girl, whom she had found crying on the train.

The parents later confirmed that the photo was that of the missing girl, police sources said.

Kerala Police on Wednesday morning extended their searches to Kanyakumari region in Tamil Nadu also based on some information, sources added.

However, there is no confirmation yet as to whether the girl reached Kanyakumari, they added. PTI LGK HMP TGB AS AS