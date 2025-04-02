Assamese jewellery secures GI tag

Guwahati, Apr 2 (PTI) Assamese jewellery, locally called ‘Axomiya Gohona’, has secured Geographical Indication tag recognition, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

''Sharing some golden news. Assam's jewellery - an inseparable part of our heritage - has received its own Geographical Indication (GI) tag,'' Sarma posted on X.

''I distinctly remember that in the 2018-19 budget, we had proposed to secure GI tag to protect our artisans. Happy to see these efforts have been realised,'' he said.

The announcement was made by the Geographical Indications Registry under the Intellectual Property Office, with registration details published on the GI Authority’s official website.

The application was submitted by the Gems and Jewellery Promotion Council of Assam, with the process facilitated by the Assam Science and Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC).

''Another milestone of prosperity for Assam! Congratulations to every artisan who kept this legacy alive,'' the chief minister said.

‘Axomiya Gohona’ is a collection of handcrafted traditional necklaces, earrings, bracelets and finger rings that reflect Assam’s flora, fauna, musical instruments and cultural artefacts. The gold ornaments are characterised with vibrant red, black, green, blue and white gemstones and enamel.

The intricate designs include motifs of birds like the fan-tailed pigeon (‘Lokaparo’) and hawk eagle (‘Hensorai’); traditional musical instruments such as the drum (Dhol) and horn pipe pair (‘Juripepa’); animals like the household lizard (‘Jethi’); and cultural symbols such as the Assamese headgear (‘Japi’), crescent moon (‘Jun’) and boat (‘Bena’).

The tradition of ‘Axomiya Gohona’ dates back to the Ahom dynasty, with gold dust abundantly found in the sands of Assam’s rivers, particularly the Subansiri, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, officials said. PTI DG RBT