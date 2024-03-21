Assamese play 'Raghunath' sweeps META 2024 with six wins

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Assamese play "Raghunath" was the top winner at the 19th edition of Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), scooping as many as six awards across 13 categories, including the best actor in a lead role (Male) and best director awards to the multi-talented Bidyut Kr Nath.

The event, instituted by Mahindra Group and curated by Teamwork Arts, concluded with an award ceremony on Wednesday following a week-long theatre extravaganza that began on March 14.

Directed by Nath and produced by Rangamancha, the play also won awards in four other categories. While Gautam Saikia received the award under the best light design category, Nath bagged the best stage design, original script and production awards.

The 70-minute play is a story of a villager named Raghunath who has lost his beloved daughter during a flood in Assam as there was no bridge in the village for her to go to school during the flood.

The best actor in a lead role (female) was jointly bagged by Mallika Taneja for "Do you know This Song?" and Mallika Singh Hanspal for "Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta", and the award for the best actor in supporting role (female) went jointly to Nibedita Mukhopadhyay for "Gopal Ure & Co" and Pallavi Jadhao for "Hayavadana".

The plays that received multiple awards, include "Hayavadana" for best costume design by Melodi Dorcas and best ensemble, "Do you know this Song" for best sound and music design by Chayan Adhikari and Bindhu Malini N, and "Gopal Ure & Co" for best supporting actor (male) by Tarun Bhattacharya.

The award for best choreography went to Maisnam Joy Meetei and Mehak for "Agnisuta Draupadi".

For the latest edition, META shortlisted 10 plays from almost 400 entries representing languages including Assamese, English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, and Marathi.

"The 19th META continues to set benchmarks in excellence as it puts on stage the finest of Indian theatre from the length and breadth of India. While the final awards are very important recognitions, all entries received at the META secretariat are testimonies of grit, dexterity and brilliance.

"The Mahindra Group welcomes all of this year's participants to the META family and wishes all many more opportunities to Rise and shine," Jay Shah, vice president and head, cultural outreach, The Mahindra Group, said in a statement.

"Gagan Damama Bajyo" (Hindi) directed by Piyush Mishra, "Siachen" (Hindi) directed by Makarand Deshpande and "Avalanche" (Hindustani) directed by Gandharv Dewan, and "Bhoothangal" (Malayalam) directed by OT Shajahan drew a blank at the awards ceremony.

The winners were selected by a jury comprising veteran directors and actors Dolly Thakore, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mahesh Dattani, Raghubir Yadav, Vinay Pathak and director of the Serendipity Arts Foundation Smriti Rajgarhia.

The award ceremony also saw noted actor and former director of the National School of Drama (NSD) Ram Gopal Bajaj conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the Indian theatre.

Bajaj's illustrious career has earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1996 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2003. PTI MG MAH MAH