Assamese woman finds husband hanging in Delhi home, kills self

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed herself after finding her husband hanging in their home in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Saturday.

Jhumi Das and her husband Bhaskar Deka (27) hailed from Assam. Das worked as a housekeeping staff and Deka as a security guard at Omaxe Mall in the Chandni Chowk area.

Das was found hanging under a water pipeline at Yamuna Khadar while Deka's body was found at their home early on Saturday, the police said said.

A police officer said Das called a friend and told her that she was taking the extreme step as her husband had hanged himself.

The reason behind the suicides is yet to be ascertained. Deka left a suicide note written in Assamese in which he conveyed his love for his wife and said the decision to bring her to Delhi from Assam had been wrong, the officer said.

He also apologised "for everything".

The police informed the couple's family members in Assam and launched a probe. PTI ALK SZM