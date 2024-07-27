Assamese woman stabbed to death in Delhi, man arrested

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a man at her home in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Pochanpur area of Sector 23 this evening, they said.

Sneha Nath Choudhary, a native of Chhibila Bacchiya Silchar in Assam, and the accused, Raj, were known to each other and they recently had some dispute, a police officer said.

On Saturday evening, the accused reached her house and attacked her with a knife. During a scuffle with the woman, Raj also sustained injury on his hand, the officer said.

When police reached the spot, they found Chaudhary lying on the floor in an unconscious state. Raj was also nabbed from the spot in an injured condition, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ALK NB NB