Assam's AIUDF MLA held for 'defending' Pak in Pahalgam terror attack, party says views personal

Guwahati, Apr 24 (PTI) Assam's opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) distanced itself from the legislator's comments, stating that the views were his own and not of the party.

“We have seen a video where the MLA is defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack. I had instructed the police to take action and accordingly, the DGP has informed me that he has been arrested,” Sarma said at a press conference here.

In the viral video shot during the panchayat poll campaign by Islam on Wednesday, the Dhing MLA was heard alleging that the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks were perpetrated by conspirators who want to polarise the country on communal lines.

On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A three-term legislator from the Dhing constituency, Islam was arrested from his residence in Nagaon district.

"The MLA will be produced before a court and we will take the case to its logical conclusion," Sarma added.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal said the views expressed by Islam are his personal opinion.

“The comments made by Aminul Islam are unfortunate. This is the time to stand with our government. Terrorists have no religion. These terrorists are maligning Islam,” Ajmal said.

He maintained that the views expressed by Islam in the video did not reflect the party's stand, and the AIUDF already condemned the attack.

A case has been registered at Nagaon Sadar police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said the comments made by Islam are “highly objectionable and derogatory, especially at this critical moment”.

“We have arrested him for the statements and interrogation is on. He will be produced in the court on Friday,” the SP added.

Islam was earlier arrested by Assam Police in April 2020 for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the quarantine facilities and hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

The chief minister said no attempt to directly or indirectly support Pakistan through any means, including on social media, will be tolerated and the police have strict directions to act against such persons immediately.

Sarma, in a post on X, affirmed the state government's strong action against anyone defending Pakistan.

“Assam will take the strongest possible action against anyone who dares to defend directly or indirectly the horrific, Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam. Let it be known clearly: those who attempt to justify, normalise, or dilute the brutal murder of innocent civilians are not exercising freedom of expression they are standing against the soul of India,” he said. PTI SSG NN