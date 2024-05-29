Assam's Barak Valley, Dima Hasao severely hit by incessant rainfall

Guwahati, May 29 (PTI) Incessant rainfall has brought life to a standstill in the three districts of Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, while intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms have been reported from other affected districts on Wednesday, officials said.

In Barak Valley's Karimganj, Cachar, and Hailakandi districts, Barak river and its tributaries Longai, Kushiara, Singla, and Katakhal were flowing above the danger level at several locations, showing a rising trend.

Residents in vulnerable areas of these districts have been evacuated to safety and provided with relief.

In severely affected Dima Hasao district, life has come to a standstill due to relentless rain, severely impacting road connectivity throughout the district.

The Haflong-Silchar road has been completely cut off after a section was washed away near Harangajao, while the Haflong-Harangajao route is blocked by multiple landslides.

Numerous passenger vehicles remain stranded in Harangajao area, with local residents providing food and shelter to stranded passengers.

The road between Mahur and Laisong has been entirely washed away, isolating Laisong village with no alternative routes, officials said.

The District Disaster Management Authority and Dima Hasao police have issued an advisory against traveling at night, except on the Umrongso-Lanka route.

The district administration has ordered the closure of schools due to the severe weather and has restricted the movement of heavy commercial vehicles on the Haflong-Harangajao road.

Relentless rainfall, accompanied by heavy storms, has caused widespread devastation, including damaged houses, uprooted trees, and landslides across the district.

Train services through the hill section have been canceled or short- terminated due to landslides along the Haflong-Badarpur rail route.

The situation remains critical as authorities work to restore normalcy and provide relief to the affected residents, the official added.

In Golaghat district, River Dhansiri was flowing above the danger level with several low lying areas being submerged. Two families, including two minors, were rescued by SDRF personnel in Kanaighat area of the district after their houses were completely submerged.

In Sonitpur district, River Brahmaputra and its tributaries were maintaining a rising trend though it was yet to cross the danger mark, an official said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Cachar, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, Dhubri and South Salmara districts on Wednesday, though the wind speed was likely to decrease.

Four persons have died and 18 others injured so far in the state in heavy rains and storm in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ferry services in the state remain suspended in the state for the second consecutive day.

All schools and educational institutions remained closed in the affected districts.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has directed the district commissioners to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all the departments and response agencies to face any eventuality, the official said. PTI DG MNB