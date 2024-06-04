Assam's BJP head office wears 'subdued' look, mood 'positive' in Cong headquarters

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) It was a "subdued" scene at the BJP’s Assam head office at Vajpayee Bhawan here, even though the saffron party-led alliance is poised to take its Lok Sabha seats tally into double digits in this northeastern state, which sends 14 MPs to the Lower House.

In contrast, Rajiv Bhawan, the main office of the opposition Congress, which might have to remain content with its previous tally of three seats, wore a more jubilant look.

The BJP had made arrangements for live streaming of results on television screens at Vajpayee Bhawan, a party spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had been campaigning for the NDA nominees in different parts of the country and returned to the city ahead of counting day, was scheduled to visit the party head office, along with other leaders including state president Bhabesh Kalita.

Though party workers and some leaders were present at the office, the overall atmosphere was more pensive than celebratory.

The top leaders were also conspicuous by their absence at the party head office till early evening.

"We are waiting for the final results to be out. Our party and allies have performed well, and there is no lack of enthusiasm," a party leader at Vajpayee Bhawan said.

Party supporters in the constituencies where the candidates have already taken the unassailable lead were already celebrating, he said, adding that once the winners arrive at Vajpayee Bhawan more jubilations will take place.

He pointed out that the party is leading in nine constituencies, which is the same number of seats that the BJP had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Moreover, the party’s allies, Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal are also set to win the respective seats it had contested in taking the overall tally of NDA to 11 in the state.

The Congress office was also bereft of major celebration, though the atmosphere was on a more positive note.

The arrival of state president Bhupen Kumar Borah in the afternoon injected more life among the local leaders and workers who had gathered at Rajiv Bhawan, with the mood subdued to some extent as the Guwahati candidate could not put up a good fight in the voting battle before the BJP.

"The local candidate losing is a dampener. But still, our victory in seats like Jorhat and Nagaon has boosted our confidence," a party worker maintained. Congress was leading in three seats as per election officials.