Assam's Charaideo Maidams get World Heritage certificate from UNESCO in Paris

Guwahati, Jan 14 (PTI) The World Heritage Certificate of Inscription from UNESCO for the Charaideo Maidams was received by Assam's Culture Minister Bimal Bora in Paris.

Advertisment

The certificate for 'Maidams - The mound burial system of Ahom dynasty' was given by UNESCO's Assistant Director General for Culture Ernesto Ottone Ramirez on Monday in the presence of India's ambassador to France Vishal B Sharma.

"A grand Magh Bihu gift for Assam as the Charaideo Maidams gets the official World Heritage Site Certificate of Inscription from UNESCO," Bora posted on X on Tuesday.

"My congratulations to every Assamese on this proud moment," he said. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for their support and efforts, which have culminated in achieving this milestone.

Advertisment

Sarma said, "Bhogali Bihu wishes straight from @UNESCO and what's sweeter? We have received the official certificate of Charaideo's inscription into the prestigious World Heritage Site List. 2024 was indeed a good year for Assam and 2025 promises to be better." Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also hailed the recognition.

"A grand Magh Bihu gift for Assam as the Charaideo Maidams get the official World Heritage Site Certificate of Inscription from UNESCO. My congratulations to every Assamese on this proud moment," he said.

The Maidams is the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag. The decision to recognise it was taken at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee held in India in July.

Advertisment

It is the first time a site from the Northeast has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List under the cultural category. The Kaziranga and Manas national parks are the other World Heritage sites from Assam.

World Heritage sites are classified into cultural, natural, and mixed categories.

Maidams represent the late medieval (13th-19th century CE) mound burial tradition of the Tai Ahoms dynasty, which ruled for 600 years. Out of 386 Maidams explored, 90 royal burials at Charaideo are the best preserved, and most complete examples of this tradition.

Advertisment

The Charaideo Maidams, which are highly venerated, enshrine the mortal remains of Ahom royalty.

Initially, the deceased were buried with their personal belongings and other paraphernalia, but after the 18th century, the Ahom rulers adopted the Hindu method of cremation and later entombed the bones and ashes in the Maidams.

The Maidams are a distinctive type of funeral architecture of the state in the geo-cultural context of South Asia and Southeast Asia. Charaideo for the Tai Ahoms, who are ancestor worshippers, is the final resting place of their 'Swargadeos' (kings like Gods), other royals and ancestors. PTI DG DG SOM